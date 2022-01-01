Chocolate croissants in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, the pain chocolat is made using our buttery croissant dough wrapped around two bars of dark chocolate. Wonderful and warm from the oven.