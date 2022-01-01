Croissants in Downtown

Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve croissants

Chocolate Croissant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Plain Croissant$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Plain Croissant$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Cheese Danish Croissant image

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Chocolate Croissant$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, the pain chocolat is made using our buttery croissant dough wrapped around two bars of dark chocolate. Wonderful and warm from the oven.
Croissant$3.99
Over a hundred years of experience from our family of French bakers have gone into creating the perfect croissant – rich and tasty with a crisp crust and a deliciously soft center.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Almond Croissant image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Croissant$4.59
A PAUL croissant filled with frangipane (almond-flavored sweet pastry cream), smothered with flaked almonds and baked. Please note: this product contains alcohol.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe

