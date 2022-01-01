Croissants in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve croissants
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Egg your style, Vermont cheddar, sliced tomato, avocado, and baby arugula on housemade croissant.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
A buttery, flaky pastry made of laminated yeast dough and butter.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD • MACARONS
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, the pain chocolat is made using our buttery croissant dough wrapped around two bars of dark chocolate. Wonderful and warm from the oven.
|Croissant
|$3.99
Over a hundred years of experience from our family of French bakers have gone into creating the perfect croissant – rich and tasty with a crisp crust and a deliciously soft center.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Almond Croissant
|$4.59
A PAUL croissant filled with frangipane (almond-flavored sweet pastry cream), smothered with flaked almonds and baked. Please note: this product contains alcohol.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.