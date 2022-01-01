Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve custard

Item pic

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Portuguese Custard Tart$2.49
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Portuguese Custard Tart$2.49
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Chicken Salad

Scallops

Spaghetti

Chai Lattes

Mac And Cheese

Avocado Sandwiches

Lamb Kebabs

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (297 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston