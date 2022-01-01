Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve french toast

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Savory French Toast$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Residents Cafe & Bar

1306 18th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (1458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$12.00
Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$11.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight, ricotta goat cheese mousse, housemade raspberry jam, fresh strawberries, mint, and toasted sliced almonds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Savory French Toast$14.50
Housemade challah soaked overnight in roasted garlic custard, topped with sesame for extra crunch, served with applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, VT cheddar, tomato jam, and spring mix salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Chef Geoff's - West End

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baguette French Toast$14.00
(**only available 7 am-3 pm Saturday-Sunday) strawberry compote, maple syrup, powdered sugar
