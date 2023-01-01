Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibiscus tea in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Dupont

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$0.00
More about Tatte Bakery - Dupont
Tatte Bakery | West End image

 

Tatte Bakery - West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$0.00
More about Tatte Bakery - West End

