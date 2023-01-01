Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Dupont

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$0.00
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery - Dupont
Emissary image

 

Emissary - 2032 P ST NW

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$5.00
More about Emissary - 2032 P ST NW
Tatte Bakery | West End image

 

Tatte Bakery - West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$0.00
62% Valrhona dark chocolate whisked together with steamed milk and finished with more steamed milk and microfoam.
Contains: Dairy, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery - West End
Item pic

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Paul Hot Chocolate - Pure Chocolate - No milk$4.59
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Scallops

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Egg Benedict

Salmon Salad

Shawarma

Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cappuccino

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston