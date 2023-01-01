Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve hummus

Emissary image

 

Emissary - 2032 P ST NW

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smashed Avo Toast$15.00
House-made Hummus$13.00
Garlic, harrisa, olive oil, rustic toasts
The Green Bee Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Green Bee Cafe

1129 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oven Roasted Veggie Hummus Sandwich$10.50
House made hummus, seasonal roasted vegetables. Vegan.
Item pic

 

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - DC

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Heirloom Field Pea Hummus VEGAN$22.00
pistachio, cilantro, house crackers, chilled seasonal vegetables (vegan)
Item pic

 

Little Sesame - Golden Triangle

1828 L St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (580 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smooth Classic Hummus 16oz$7.50
Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz$5.00
Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz$5.00
Item pic

 

Chef Geoff's West End

2201 M St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwestern Spicy Hummus$12.00
chickpeas, pico de gallo, queso fresco,
tortilla chips
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Immigrant Food

1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Harissa Hummus$10.00
Harissa hummus, feta/oregano Shankleesh, and walnut/red pepper Muhammara with na’an.
