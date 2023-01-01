Hummus in Downtown
Emissary - 2032 P ST NW
2032 P ST NW, Washington
|Smashed Avo Toast
|$15.00
|House-made Hummus
|$13.00
Garlic, harrisa, olive oil, rustic toasts
SANDWICHES
The Green Bee Cafe
1129 20th St NW, Washington
|Oven Roasted Veggie Hummus Sandwich
|$10.50
House made hummus, seasonal roasted vegetables. Vegan.
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - DC
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Heirloom Field Pea Hummus VEGAN
|$22.00
pistachio, cilantro, house crackers, chilled seasonal vegetables (vegan)
Little Sesame - Golden Triangle
1828 L St NW, Washington
|Smooth Classic Hummus 16oz
|$7.50
|Smooth Classic Hummus 8oz
|$5.00
|Caramelized Onion Hummus 8oz
|$5.00
Chef Geoff's West End
2201 M St NW, Washington
|Southwestern Spicy Hummus
|$12.00
chickpeas, pico de gallo, queso fresco,
tortilla chips