Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Dupont

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Orange Ginger Muffin$4.00
Tender muffin with cranberry and orange zest topped with streusel. (400 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - Dupont
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Orange Ginger Muffin$4.00
Tender muffin with cranberry and orange zest topped with streusel. (400 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
Dark Chocolate Muffin (GF)$4.00
Rich chocolate muffin made with 62% Dark Valrhona chocolate and roasted beets. (470 cal, Contains: Soy, Egg, Dairy)
More about Tatte Bakery - West End

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Strawberry Cheesecake

Crab Cakes

Kebabs

Pastries

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Lentil Soup

Reuben

Prosciutto

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (238 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston