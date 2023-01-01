Muffins in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve muffins
More about Tatte Bakery - Dupont
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery - Dupont
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Cranberry Orange Ginger Muffin
|$4.00
Tender muffin with cranberry and orange zest topped with streusel. (400 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - West End
Tatte Bakery - West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Cranberry Orange Ginger Muffin
|$4.00
Tender muffin with cranberry and orange zest topped with streusel. (400 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
|Dark Chocolate Muffin (GF)
|$4.00
Rich chocolate muffin made with 62% Dark Valrhona chocolate and roasted beets. (470 cal, Contains: Soy, Egg, Dairy)