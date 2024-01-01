Pancakes in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Tatte Bakery - Dupont
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery - Dupont
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery - West End
Tatte Bakery - West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Greek Style Pancakes
|$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds. (1070 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)