Pancakes in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve pancakes

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Dupont

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery - Dupont
Tatte Bakery - West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Style Pancakes$11.00
Served with Greek yogurt and housemade pear jam. Topped with honey and sesame seeds. (1070 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
More about Tatte Bakery - West End
Tiger Fork - 922 N St (rear) NW

922 N St (rear) NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (3466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Pancakes$4.00
More about Tiger Fork - 922 N St (rear) NW

