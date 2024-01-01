Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve pecan pies

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Dupont

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Maple Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Dupont
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Maple Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - West End

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Prosciutto

Salmon Sandwiches

Avocado Sandwiches

Carrot Cake

Pies

Tuna Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Croissant Sandwiches

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (497 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (389 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (240 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston