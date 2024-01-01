Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Dupont

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Apple Pie Slice$6.50
Double-crusted traditional apple pie with tart Granny Smith apples. (530 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
Maple Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Dupont
Item pic

 

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - DC

901 New York Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$18.00
Toasted Mint Meringue, Raspberry Sauce, Seasonal Fruit
More about Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - DC
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
Apple Pie Slice$6.50
Double-crusted traditional apple pie with tart Granny Smith apples. (530 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - West End
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • FALAFEL • CREPES

muncheez - Dupont Circle

1317 Connecticut ave, Washington

Avg 4.5 (539 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Pies$1.70
More about muncheez - Dupont Circle

