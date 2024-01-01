Pies in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve pies
Tatte Bakery - Dupont
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
|Apple Pie Slice
|$6.50
Double-crusted traditional apple pie with tart Granny Smith apples. (530 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
|Maple Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - DC
901 New York Ave. NW, Washington
|Key Lime Pie
|$18.00
Toasted Mint Meringue, Raspberry Sauce, Seasonal Fruit
Tatte Bakery - West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Pumpkin Pie Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin on a rich pie crust topped with a ring of candied walnuts. (370 cal, Contains: Egg, Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nuts (Walnuts))
|Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
|Apple Pie Slice
|$6.50
Double-crusted traditional apple pie with tart Granny Smith apples. (530 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)