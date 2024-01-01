Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve pudding

Sushi Taro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Taro

1503 17TH STREET, NW, WASHINGTON

Avg 4.4 (10139 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HOJI-CHA PUDDING$8.00
roasted green tea cream pudding w/ dark caramel in glass jar
More about Sushi Taro
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant - Downtown NW

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread pudding$7.95
More about Stan's Restaurant - Downtown NW

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Chocolate Mousse

Chicken Pitas

Curry

Rice Bowls

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Mediterranean Salad

Salmon Sandwiches

Salmon

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ivy City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (503 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (409 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (130 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (246 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston