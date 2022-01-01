Salmon in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve salmon

SALMON & AVOCADO ROLL image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Taro

1503 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (10139 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON & AVOCADO ROLL$9.00
sake maki
SALMON$8.00
sake
KING SALMON$12.00
king of sake
More about Sushi Taro
Asian Salmon & Napa image

FRENCH FRIES

Immigrant Food

1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Asian Salmon & Napa$16.00
Inspired by immigrants across the Asian continent, this is a delicious, vegetable-forward salad. Miso blueberry oven-glazed salmon, roasted Napa cabbage topped with crunchy almonds, served with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes and blueberries with a lemon vinaigrette.
More about Immigrant Food
Restaurant banner

 

High Road Cycling & Café

3210 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Toast$14.00
Creme fraiche, pickled red onion, capers, micro greens
More about High Road Cycling & Café

