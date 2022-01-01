Salmon in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Taro
1503 17th St NW, Washington
|SALMON & AVOCADO ROLL
|$9.00
sake maki
|SALMON
|$8.00
sake
|KING SALMON
|$12.00
king of sake
FRENCH FRIES
Immigrant Food
1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Asian Salmon & Napa
|$16.00
Inspired by immigrants across the Asian continent, this is a delicious, vegetable-forward salad. Miso blueberry oven-glazed salmon, roasted Napa cabbage topped with crunchy almonds, served with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes and blueberries with a lemon vinaigrette.