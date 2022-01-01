Dupont Circle American restaurants you'll love

Madhatter image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (86 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
Tacos$8.00
Two soft corn tortilla tacos topped with pico, lettuce, and cheese. Choice of protein
Garlic Dipping Bread$8.00
Crispy garlic bread topped with melted mozzerella cheese and marinara dipping sauce
More about Madhatter
The Commodore DC image

BBQ

The Commodore DC

1636 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Le Flama Blanca$16.50
2 Patties, Sharp Cheddar Mornay, Fried Garlic, Jalapeno, Avocado, Cilantro, Potato Bun
Smoked Wings$15.00
8 Wings Smoked 3 Hours & Flash Fried
Brother Phil's Cheesesteak$16.00
Shaved Ribeye, Carmelized Onion, Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, Green Chili, Chipotle Mayo, Bahn Mi bun
More about The Commodore DC
All Day by Kramers image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

All Day by Kramers

1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (91 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
All Day Burger$15.00
2 smashed 4oz beef patties, american cheese, bibb lettuce, pickles, special sauce
Avocado Toast$14.00
poached eggs, pickled onion, radish, tomato, lemon lime, crunchy salt (v)
Crispy Chicken$14.00
fried chicken breast, red pepper aioli, pickles
More about All Day by Kramers

