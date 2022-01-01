Dupont Circle cafés you'll love

Mikko Nordic Fine Foods image

 

Mikko Nordic Fine Foods

1636 R Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lamb Meatballs$14.50
veggie quiche$4.75
GRILLED CHEESE :$9.50
More about Mikko Nordic Fine Foods
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee image

 

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee

1704 Connecticut Avenue NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dulce De Leche Alfajor$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
Peppermint (caffeine free)$3.00
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
Breakfast Croissant$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
More about Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee
Tryst at the Philips (TAP) image

 

Tryst at the Philips (TAP)

1600 21st Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tryst at the Philips (TAP)
Restaurant banner

 

Emissary Kalorama

1726 20th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
Huevo Revueltos$12.00
Organic egg scramble, tomato, onion, arepa
Smashed Avocado Toasts$11.00
Sea salt, pepper, lemon, micro greens
More about Emissary Kalorama
Zeleno DC image

 

Zeleno DC

1605 Connecticut Ave NW, WAshington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Very Berry Bowl$9.80
Banana, strawberries, blueberries Bulgarian yogurt, acai, coconut nectar Toppings:homemade granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries toasted coconut flakes
iPower$8.00
Banana, cacao powder, choc protein maca,almond butter, almonds, spinach, dates
Rise and Shine$8.00
Cold brew coffee, coconut milk, almond butter, chocolate plant protein
More about Zeleno DC

