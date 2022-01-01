Dupont Circle cafés you'll love
More about Mikko Nordic Fine Foods
Mikko Nordic Fine Foods
1636 R Street Northwest, Washington
|Popular items
|Lamb Meatballs
|$14.50
|veggie quiche
|$4.75
|GRILLED CHEESE :
|$9.50
More about Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee
Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee
1704 Connecticut Avenue NW, washington
|Popular items
|Dulce De Leche Alfajor
|$2.50
a classic argentine cookie. made with corn flour and a dulce de leche filling, wrapped delicately in coconut flakes.
|Peppermint (caffeine free)
|$3.00
Pacific-Northwest peppermint leaves, rich with distinct notes of chocolate and an intense refreshing finish.
|Breakfast Croissant
|$9.50
scrambled egg, smoked bacon, extra sharp cheddar cheese, avocado spread, romaine, sriracha mayo, chives
More about Emissary Kalorama
Emissary Kalorama
1726 20th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens
|Huevo Revueltos
|$12.00
Organic egg scramble, tomato, onion, arepa
|Smashed Avocado Toasts
|$11.00
Sea salt, pepper, lemon, micro greens
More about Zeleno DC
Zeleno DC
1605 Connecticut Ave NW, WAshington
|Popular items
|Very Berry Bowl
|$9.80
Banana, strawberries, blueberries Bulgarian yogurt, acai, coconut nectar Toppings:homemade granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries, blackberries toasted coconut flakes
|iPower
|$8.00
Banana, cacao powder, choc protein maca,almond butter, almonds, spinach, dates
|Rise and Shine
|$8.00
Cold brew coffee, coconut milk, almond butter, chocolate plant protein