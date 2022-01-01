Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Biryani in
Dupont Circle
/
Washington
/
Dupont Circle
/
Biryani
Dupont Circle restaurants that serve biryani
CURRY
Bombay Street Food
1413 Park Road, Washington
Avg 4.7
(2351 reviews)
Chicken Biryani
$17.00
Shrimp Biryani
$19.00
Goat biryani
$19.00
More about Bombay Street Food
Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan
1915, Washington
No reviews yet
Chicken Biryani
$18.00
Shrimp Biryani
$20.00
Vegetable Biryani
$16.00
More about Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan
Browse other tasty dishes in Dupont Circle
Lasagna
Lassi
Muffins
Tikka Masala
Samosa
Lamb Biryani
Chicken Sandwiches
Tandoori Chicken
More near Dupont Circle to explore
Navy Yard
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
NoMa
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Tenleytown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Woodley Park
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston