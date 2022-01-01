Brisket in
Dupont Circle restaurants that serve brisket
Mi Casa
1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington
Avg 4.5
(2 reviews)
Brisket Enchiladas
$24.00
More about Mi Casa
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Grocery
1513 17th Street NW, Washington
Avg 4
(2381 reviews)
East Side Brisket
$16.00
Salted brisket/ Swiss cheese/ brown mustard/ Garlic Aioli/ Caramelised onions/ Garlic dill pickles/ Sourdough Bread
More about Duke's Grocery
