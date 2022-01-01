Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Dupont Circle

Dupont Circle restaurants
Toast

Dupont Circle restaurants that serve cake

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee image

 

Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee

1704 Connecticut Avenue NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buckwheat Cake$4.00
More about Dolcezza Gelato & Coffee
Item pic

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF Brisket & Rice Cakes$18.00
Mushrooms, Bean Sprouts, Carrots.
Stir Fried Spicy Rice Cakes$15.00
Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, shiitakes.
More about CHIKO - Dupont
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

1718 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4 (1311 reviews)
Takeout
Crumb Cake (Online)$2.50
More about Bethesda Bagels
Dupont Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.00
More about Dupont Italian Kitchen
All Day by Kramers image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

All Day by Kramers

1517 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (91 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$12.00
Carrot Cake$12.00
More about All Day by Kramers
Zeleno DC image

 

Zeleno DC

1605 Connecticut Ave NW, WAshington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cake$3.80
More about Zeleno DC

