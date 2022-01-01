Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Dupont Circle
/
Washington
/
Dupont Circle
/
Chips And Salsa
Dupont Circle restaurants that serve chips and salsa
SANDWICHES
TAQUERIA EMISSARY
2029 P ST NW, Washington
Avg 4.2
(165 reviews)
Large chips and salsa
$7.00
Small chips and salsa
$5.00
More about TAQUERIA EMISSARY
Mi Casa
1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington
Avg 4.5
(2 reviews)
Spicy Chips & Salsa
$5.00
Mild Chips & Salsa
$5.00
More about Mi Casa
Browse other tasty dishes in Dupont Circle
Tikka Masala
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Clams
Biryani
Gulab Jamun
Cake
Salmon
Carne Asada
More near Dupont Circle to explore
Navy Yard
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
NoMa
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Tenleytown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Woodley Park
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston