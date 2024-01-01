Fried rice in Dupont Circle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Anju

1805 18th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2883 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ramyun Fried Rice$26.00
shaved ribeye, spam, kimchi, ramyun spice, onion, mushroom, sunny side up egg
More about Anju
Item pic

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LUNCH House Fried Rice$14.00
[a smaller portion for the perfect lunch!] Confit Chicken, Bacon, Egg Three Ways.
Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice$18.00
Corn, Old Bay Aioli, Edible Flowers, Sliced Jalapeño
The Chicken + The Egg Fried Rice$18.00
Confit Chicken, Bacon
*CONTAINS PORK* (can be made without bacon)
More about CHIKO - Dupont

