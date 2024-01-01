Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mango lassi in
Dupont Circle
/
Washington
/
Dupont Circle
/
Mango Lassi
Dupont Circle restaurants that serve mango lassi
CURRY
Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
1413 Park Road, Washington
Avg 4.7
(2351 reviews)
Mango Lassi
$8.00
More about Bombay Street Food - COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan - 1915 18th street NW
1915, Washington
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$5.00
More about Bombay Street Food - Adams Morgan - 1915 18th street NW
