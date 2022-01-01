Salmon in Dupont Circle

Go
Dupont Circle restaurants
Toast

Dupont Circle restaurants that serve salmon

Smashed Salmon image

 

CHIKO - Dupont

2029 P st NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smashed Salmon$18.00
Black Bean Butter, Wild Mushrooms, House Ponzu, Steamed Rice.
More about CHIKO - Dupont

Browse other tasty dishes in Dupont Circle

Chicken Tikka Masala

Kimchi

Garlic Bread

Cappuccino

Samosa

Avocado Toast

Caesar Salad

Garlic Naan

Map

More near Dupont Circle to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Adams Morgan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Foggy Bottom

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston