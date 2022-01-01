Foggy Bottom restaurants you'll love

Go
Foggy Bottom restaurants
Toast

Foggy Bottom's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Foggy Bottom restaurants

Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Paris Ham & Cheese Sandwich$10.99
Paris ham, swiss cheese & butter spread on a traditional baguette.
Raisin Danish$4.29
This delicious raisin pastry is a variation on a croissant dough, spread with vanilla custard and plump raisins, sliced, proved, and baked.
Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Beefsteak image

SALADS

Beefsteak

800 22nd Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (320 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frida Kale$10.00
Rice, Sweet Potato, Kale, Black Bean Sauce, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Cherry Tomatoes, Scallions, Lemon Honey Dressing, Corn Nuts, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Cranberries
Faux Joe Burger$9.00
Plant Based Meat Crumbles mixed with Veggies and Chilorio Sauce, Avocado, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Chipotle Mayo and Sea Salt on an Olive Oil Brioche Bun
*Plant Based Meat Crumbles Contain Soy
Cauli-Power$10.00
Leafy Greens, Roasted Curried Cauliflower, Pickled Red Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Fig Balsamic Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes, Chickpea Salad, Corn Nuts
More about Beefsteak
Duke's Grocery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Grocery

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122, Washington

Avg 4.4 (1292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wagyu Burger -$17.00
two wagyu beef patties/ Duke’s Jam (bacon, onion, cabernet sauvignon, tomato)/ cheddar cheese/ romaine/ garlic aioli/ brioche
Corn "Elote Locos" -$13.00
crema mexicana/ charred sweet corn/ arugula/ cotija cheese/ red chili/ lime
East Side Brisket -$16.00
salted brisket/ swiss cheese/ brown mustard/ garlic aioli/ caramelized onions/ garlic dill pickles/ sourdough Bread
More about Duke's Grocery
Carvings image

 

Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak & Cheese$11.99
Rib Eye, Provolone Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato, Lettuce And Mayo On A Sub Roll
Chicken Tenders + Fries$13.99
Fries are included. Addition of another side is extra cost.
Pancake Platter$9.99
2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, And Your Choice Of Protein
More about Carvings
Tonic at Quigleys image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Tonic at Quigleys

2036 G St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (788 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tonic Burger$11.50
shredded lettuce & tomato
beef, or chicken, 11.5 impossible veggie burger 14.5
build it... cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, mozzarella, gorgonzola, blue cheese, guacamole, coleslaw, roasted red peppers, grilled or fresh jalapeños, sautéed onions, salsa, fried egg, bacon, pulled pork 1.5 ea
sauce it... curry ketchup, chipotle honey mustard, ranch, jalapeño aioli, herb mayo, sweet thai chili, blue cheese dressing, sweet chili mayo, spicy wings sauce, bbq sauce, cheese sauce, pesto, mambo .5 ea
Tater Tots.$8.00
chipotle honey mustard, jalapeño aioli, curry ketchup
BIg Mac$13.00
*classic cheesy, like a dad joke 13
*pork belly mac, our cheesy mac, braised coffee rubbed pork belly 16
*spicy mac, our cheesy mac, chorizo, jalapeños, tomatoes 16
*buffalo mac, our cheesy mac, buffalo chicken, blue cheese 16
More about Tonic at Quigleys
Map

More near Foggy Bottom to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Adams Morgan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

NoMa

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Park View

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Van Ness/Forest Hills

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston