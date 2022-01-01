Foggy Bottom restaurants you'll love
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Paris Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.99
Paris ham, swiss cheese & butter spread on a traditional baguette.
|Raisin Danish
|$4.29
This delicious raisin pastry is a variation on a croissant dough, spread with vanilla custard and plump raisins, sliced, proved, and baked.
|Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)
|$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
More about Beefsteak
SALADS
Beefsteak
800 22nd Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Frida Kale
|$10.00
Rice, Sweet Potato, Kale, Black Bean Sauce, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Cherry Tomatoes, Scallions, Lemon Honey Dressing, Corn Nuts, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Cranberries
|Faux Joe Burger
|$9.00
Plant Based Meat Crumbles mixed with Veggies and Chilorio Sauce, Avocado, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Chipotle Mayo and Sea Salt on an Olive Oil Brioche Bun
*Plant Based Meat Crumbles Contain Soy
|Cauli-Power
|$10.00
Leafy Greens, Roasted Curried Cauliflower, Pickled Red Onions, Mushrooms, Fresh Milk Mozzarella, Fig Balsamic Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes, Chickpea Salad, Corn Nuts
More about Duke's Grocery
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Grocery
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite # 122, Washington
|Popular items
|Wagyu Burger -
|$17.00
two wagyu beef patties/ Duke’s Jam (bacon, onion, cabernet sauvignon, tomato)/ cheddar cheese/ romaine/ garlic aioli/ brioche
|Corn "Elote Locos" -
|$13.00
crema mexicana/ charred sweet corn/ arugula/ cotija cheese/ red chili/ lime
|East Side Brisket -
|$16.00
salted brisket/ swiss cheese/ brown mustard/ garlic aioli/ caramelized onions/ garlic dill pickles/ sourdough Bread
More about Carvings
Carvings
2021 F Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Steak & Cheese
|$11.99
Rib Eye, Provolone Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato, Lettuce And Mayo On A Sub Roll
|Chicken Tenders + Fries
|$13.99
Fries are included. Addition of another side is extra cost.
|Pancake Platter
|$9.99
2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, And Your Choice Of Protein
More about Tonic at Quigleys
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Tonic at Quigleys
2036 G St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Tonic Burger
|$11.50
shredded lettuce & tomato
beef, or chicken, 11.5 impossible veggie burger 14.5
build it... cheddar, swiss, pepper jack, mozzarella, gorgonzola, blue cheese, guacamole, coleslaw, roasted red peppers, grilled or fresh jalapeños, sautéed onions, salsa, fried egg, bacon, pulled pork 1.5 ea
sauce it... curry ketchup, chipotle honey mustard, ranch, jalapeño aioli, herb mayo, sweet thai chili, blue cheese dressing, sweet chili mayo, spicy wings sauce, bbq sauce, cheese sauce, pesto, mambo .5 ea
|Tater Tots.
|$8.00
chipotle honey mustard, jalapeño aioli, curry ketchup
|BIg Mac
|$13.00
*classic cheesy, like a dad joke 13
*pork belly mac, our cheesy mac, braised coffee rubbed pork belly 16
*spicy mac, our cheesy mac, chorizo, jalapeños, tomatoes 16
*buffalo mac, our cheesy mac, buffalo chicken, blue cheese 16