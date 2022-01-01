Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Foggy Bottom
/
Washington
/
Foggy Bottom
/
Chai Lattes
Foggy Bottom restaurants that serve chai lattes
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
No reviews yet
Chai Latte Large
$5.59
Iced Chai Latte Large
$5.59
Iced Chai Latte Medium
$5.29
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Carvings
2021 F Street NW, Washington
No reviews yet
Iced Chai Latte
$3.00
More about Carvings
