Chai lattes in Foggy Bottom

Foggy Bottom restaurants
Foggy Bottom restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte Large$5.59
Iced Chai Latte Large$5.59
Iced Chai Latte Medium$5.29
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Carvings image

 

Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Chai Latte$3.00
More about Carvings

