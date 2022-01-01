Georgetown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Georgetown
More about Church Hall
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Church Hall
1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, tomato, Pickles, Raw Onions and Mayo
|Church Hall Classic
|$12.00
100% Grilled Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Crispy Fried Onions, and our Signature Church Sauce
|Cauliflower Wings
|$10.00
Breaded and Golden Fried Cauliflower served with a side of wing sauce, and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger and Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Ventura Highway
|$18.00
Beef Burger, With Brie, Caramelized Red Onion Relish & Watercress, Tomato & Remoulade
|Buffalo Stomp
|$19.00
Bison Burger, Wrapped In Bacon. Grilled Onion, Gorgonzola Blue Cheese, Tomato & Remoulade
|The Impossible Vegetarian Burger
|$14.95
Plant Proteins, Fat From Coconut Oil, And Heme, Served With Lettuce & Remoulade Sauce
More about The Sovereign Retail Bottle List
The Sovereign Retail Bottle List
1206 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW, Washington
|Popular items
|GIRARDIN GUEUZE BLACK LABEL 1882 2020 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky)
|$13.00
(Flemish Brabant / 5.0% / 375 ML / Single) Incredibly elusive, there are only a handful of cases imported into the US each year. Dry, rustic, earthy, and quite tart, this Gueuze is certainly one of the most classic and finest examples of the style.
|FANTÔME SAISON Saison (Fruit & Spice - Bright)
|$11.00
(Luxembourg / 8.0% / 750 ML / Single) A golden ale with a wonderfully musty and characterful aroma. There are many drinkers out there who believe this is the “Nectar of the Gods.” Certainly no other brewer makes beer like this, in Belgium or anywhere. A solid Belgian saison beer at its base, with an unusual overlay of fruitiness.
|Beet Salad
|$12.00
roasted beets, thyme crème fraîche, hazelnuts, red onion, mâche, citrus vinaigrette
More about Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Paillasson De Saumon
|$29.00
Salmon in potato crust, butternut squash sauce with Frisee salad
|Joues De Veau Braisees
|$36.00
Braised veal cheeks (osso-bucco style) Orecchiette pasta, basil and truffle oil
|Tarte à L'oignon
|$14.00
Onion tart with bacon, Gruyere and baby green salad
More about Ladurée
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS
Ladurée
3060 M st NW, Washington
|Popular items
|ÉCLAIR CHOCOLAT
|$8.00
Éclair, chou pastry, dark chocolate, chocolate cremeux, cacao nibs
|TARTE PASSION RAPSBERRY
|$9.00
Passion fruit cream, fresh raspberries, sweet dough
|ISPAHAN IND
|$8.50
Macaron, rose petal cream, fresh raspberry, lychee