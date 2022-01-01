Georgetown bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Georgetown

Church Hall image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Church Hall

1070 Wiconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.1 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, tomato, Pickles, Raw Onions and Mayo
Church Hall Classic$12.00
100% Grilled Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Crispy Fried Onions, and our Signature Church Sauce
Cauliflower Wings$10.00
Breaded and Golden Fried Cauliflower served with a side of wing sauce, and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese dipping sauce.
Thunder Burger and Bar image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger and Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ventura Highway$18.00
Beef Burger, With Brie, Caramelized Red Onion Relish & Watercress, Tomato & Remoulade
Buffalo Stomp$19.00
Bison Burger, Wrapped In Bacon. Grilled Onion, Gorgonzola Blue Cheese, Tomato & Remoulade
The Impossible Vegetarian Burger$14.95
Plant Proteins, Fat From Coconut Oil, And Heme, Served With Lettuce & Remoulade Sauce
The Sovereign Retail Bottle List image

 

The Sovereign Retail Bottle List

1206 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
GIRARDIN GUEUZE BLACK LABEL 1882 2020 Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky)$13.00
(Flemish Brabant / 5.0% / 375 ML / Single) Incredibly elusive, there are only a handful of cases imported into the US each year. Dry, rustic, earthy, and quite tart, this Gueuze is certainly one of the most classic and finest examples of the style.
FANTÔME SAISON Saison (Fruit & Spice - Bright)$11.00
(Luxembourg / 8.0% / 750 ML / Single) A golden ale with a wonderfully musty and characterful aroma. There are many drinkers out there who believe this is the “Nectar of the Gods.” Certainly no other brewer makes beer like this, in Belgium or anywhere. A solid Belgian saison beer at its base, with an unusual overlay of fruitiness.
Beet Salad$12.00
roasted beets, thyme crème fraîche, hazelnuts, red onion, mâche, citrus vinaigrette
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar

1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paillasson De Saumon$29.00
Salmon in potato crust, butternut squash sauce with Frisee salad
Joues De Veau Braisees$36.00
Braised veal cheeks (osso-bucco style) Orecchiette pasta, basil and truffle oil
Tarte à L'oignon$14.00
Onion tart with bacon, Gruyere and baby green salad
Ladurée image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS

Ladurée

3060 M st NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ÉCLAIR CHOCOLAT$8.00
Éclair, chou pastry, dark chocolate, chocolate cremeux, cacao nibs
TARTE PASSION RAPSBERRY$9.00
Passion fruit cream, fresh raspberries, sweet dough
ISPAHAN IND$8.50
Macaron, rose petal cream, fresh raspberry, lychee
Donahue image

 

Donahue

1338 Wisconsin Ave NW Donahue, Washington

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Cafe Milano

3251 Prospect St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4617 reviews)
Takeout
