Georgetown sandwich spots you'll love

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bar Harbor$24.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get 50% more meat - including tail.
Classic Lobster Roll$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Lobster Salad Roll$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli image

 

Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

3428 O St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The No-Meat Sun City$6.75
Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Bacon Sun City$10.00
Bacon, Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Thunderbird$10.00
Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
More about Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak

1205 28th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken & Cheese$8.95
Grilled chicken with green peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
Steak & Cheese$9.95
Grilled shaved rib eye steak with green peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
Falafel Sandwich$8.95
Homemade falafel, pickled turnips, lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and tahini sauce
More about George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak

Map

