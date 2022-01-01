Georgetown sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Georgetown
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Bar Harbor
|$24.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get 50% more meat - including tail.
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
3428 O St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|The No-Meat Sun City
|$6.75
Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
|The Bacon Sun City
|$10.00
Bacon, Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
|The Thunderbird
|$10.00
Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak
1205 28th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Chicken & Cheese
|$8.95
Grilled chicken with green peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
|Steak & Cheese
|$9.95
Grilled shaved rib eye steak with green peppers, jalapeños, mushrooms, onions, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
|Falafel Sandwich
|$8.95
Homemade falafel, pickled turnips, lettuce, tomatoes, parsley and tahini sauce