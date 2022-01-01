Georgetown French restaurants you'll love
Must-try French restaurants in Georgetown
More about Chez Billy Sud
Chez Billy Sud
1039 31st St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Bistro Burger
|$17.00
bacon, bibb lettuce, onion confit, cabot cheddar, herby pickles, side frites
|Poulet Roti
|$27.00
herb roasted amish chicken, gratin dauphinois, swiss chard, rosemary jus
|Scottish Salmon
|$34.00
potato crusted salmon. confit turnips, chanterelles, parsnip puree, beurre rouge
More about Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Paillasson De Saumon
|$29.00
Salmon in potato crust, butternut squash sauce with Frisee salad
|Joues De Veau Braisees
|$36.00
Braised veal cheeks (osso-bucco style) Orecchiette pasta, basil and truffle oil
|Tarte à L'oignon
|$14.00
Onion tart with bacon, Gruyere and baby green salad
More about Ladurée
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS
Ladurée
3060 M st NW, Washington
|Popular items
|ÉCLAIR CHOCOLAT
|$8.00
Éclair, chou pastry, dark chocolate, chocolate cremeux, cacao nibs
|TARTE PASSION RAPSBERRY
|$9.00
Passion fruit cream, fresh raspberries, sweet dough
|ISPAHAN IND
|$8.50
Macaron, rose petal cream, fresh raspberry, lychee