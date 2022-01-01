Georgetown French restaurants you'll love

Chez Billy Sud image

 

Chez Billy Sud

1039 31st St NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bistro Burger$17.00
bacon, bibb lettuce, onion confit, cabot cheddar, herby pickles, side frites
Poulet Roti$27.00
herb roasted amish chicken, gratin dauphinois, swiss chard, rosemary jus
Scottish Salmon$34.00
potato crusted salmon. confit turnips, chanterelles, parsnip puree, beurre rouge
More about Chez Billy Sud
Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar

1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paillasson De Saumon$29.00
Salmon in potato crust, butternut squash sauce with Frisee salad
Joues De Veau Braisees$36.00
Braised veal cheeks (osso-bucco style) Orecchiette pasta, basil and truffle oil
Tarte à L'oignon$14.00
Onion tart with bacon, Gruyere and baby green salad
More about Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar
Ladurée image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS

Ladurée

3060 M st NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ÉCLAIR CHOCOLAT$8.00
Éclair, chou pastry, dark chocolate, chocolate cremeux, cacao nibs
TARTE PASSION RAPSBERRY$9.00
Passion fruit cream, fresh raspberries, sweet dough
ISPAHAN IND$8.50
Macaron, rose petal cream, fresh raspberry, lychee
More about Ladurée

