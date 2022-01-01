Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Georgetown Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Georgetown

JACO Juice and Taco image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS

JACO Juice and Taco

1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ISLAND$8.25
Banana, pineapple, mango, OJ and agave
BASIC$7.95
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
HOT MESS$9.00
Scrambled organic egg, sausage, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese
More about JACO Juice and Taco
Thunder Burger and Bar image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger and Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thunder Burger$12.95
Premium All-Natural, Free-Range Beef Burger Freshly Ground & Served With Lettuce & Remoulade On A Toasted Brioche Bun.
The Impossible Vegetarian Burger$14.95
Plant Proteins, Fat From Coconut Oil, And Heme, Served With Lettuce & Remoulade Sauce
Love Me Tender$19.00
Kobe Beef Burger, With Tillamook Aged White Cheddar, Tomato & Remoulade
More about Thunder Burger and Bar
Chaia image

 

Chaia

3207 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2 Tacos$9.50
choose two of your favorite tacos
Black Beans$4.50
with fresh jalapeño & crema
Taco Trio$13.00
choose three of your favorite tacos
More about Chaia

