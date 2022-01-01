Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants
Georgetown restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Thunder Burger & Bar

3056 M ST NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (1295 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Beef Chili$10.00
Beef Tenderloin Simmered In Our Secret Recipe, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Corn Chips
Chili Fries$10.00
Thunder Fries Smothered In Our Special Homemade Beef Chili And Topped With Cheddar Cheese
Bowl Vegetarian Chili$9.00
Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Peppers, Celery, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Eggplant, Cabbage & Corn Chips
More about Thunder Burger & Bar
Baked & Wired image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp$15.00
The first & only 100% all-natural Sichuan chili sauce, proudly crafted in Chengdu. It's hot, spicy, crispy, numbing and deliciously savory. Intensely flavorful yet not off-the-charts spicy.
More about Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW

