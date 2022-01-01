Chili in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve chili
More about Thunder Burger & Bar
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Thunder Burger & Bar
3056 M ST NW, Washington
|Bowl Beef Chili
|$10.00
Beef Tenderloin Simmered In Our Secret Recipe, Cheddar, Sour Cream & Corn Chips
|Chili Fries
|$10.00
Thunder Fries Smothered In Our Special Homemade Beef Chili And Topped With Cheddar Cheese
|Bowl Vegetarian Chili
|$9.00
Garbanzo Beans, Onions, Peppers, Celery, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Eggplant, Cabbage & Corn Chips
More about Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Fly by Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp
|$15.00
The first & only 100% all-natural Sichuan chili sauce, proudly crafted in Chengdu. It's hot, spicy, crispy, numbing and deliciously savory. Intensely flavorful yet not off-the-charts spicy.