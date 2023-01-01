Hibiscus tea in Georgetown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Georgetown restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Baked & Wired image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired - 1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Hibiscus Mint Herbal Iced Tea$0.00
Unsweetened and noncaffeinated hibiscus mint iced tea. Chock-full of Vitamin-C! 16oz.
Chaia Tacos - Georgetown

3207 Grace St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Hibiscus Tea$4.25
house-made with honey and fresh mint
Call Your Mother - Georgetown

3428 O St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blood Orange Hibiscus Iced Tea$3.25
A delightfully sweet and fruity citrus tea will ALL the refreshment and NONE of the caffeine or sugar.
