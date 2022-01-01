Tarts in Georgetown

Georgetown restaurants that serve tarts

The Sovereign Retail Bottle List

1206 WISCONSIN AVENUE NW, Washington

DRIE FONTEINEN OUDE GEUZE 2015/2016 (01 FEB 16) Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky)$26.00
(Flemish Brabant / 6.4% / 750 ML / Single) 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old lambics. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution of the ecosystem in the bottle result in a distinctively complex and elegant natural beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions in the blend, etc. When cellared properly, 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze can be aged for several decades. The aromas and flavors will evolve from notes of vibrant fresh citrus, zesty and grassy notes to a mellow, oaky, stone fruit bouquet as the lambic continues to develop with time. Lambic and Geuze are living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne Valley! Taste, savor, enjoy and experience this bottle fermented, unfiltered, unpasteurised and unadulterated beer with friends new and old!
DRIE FONTEINEN OUDE GEUZE 2014/2015 (11 MAR 15) Gueuze Lambic (Tart & Funky)$28.00
(Flemish Brabant / 6.4% / 750 ML / Single) 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze is a blend of one-, two-, and three-year old lambics. Spontaneous fermentation, patient maturation in oak barrels, and continued evolution of the ecosystem in the bottle result in a distinctively complex and elegant natural beer. No two bottlings are alike, as there are multiple variables in the blending process, a variety of barrel sizes and shapes, differences in aged lambic proportions in the blend, etc. When cellared properly, 3 Fonteinen Oude Geuze can be aged for several decades. The aromas and flavors will evolve from notes of vibrant fresh citrus, zesty and grassy notes to a mellow, oaky, stone fruit bouquet as the lambic continues to develop with time. Lambic and Geuze are living, cultural heritage rooted in the Zenne Valley! Taste, savor, enjoy and experience this bottle fermented, unfiltered, unpasteurised and unadulterated beer with friends new and old!
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Bistrot Lepic & Wine Bar

1736 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (2592 reviews)
Apple Tart$12.00
Warm apple galette with vanilla ice cream
Tarte à L'oignon$14.00
Onion tart with bacon, Gruyere and baby green salad
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS

Ladurée

3060 M st NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (367 reviews)
TARTE PASSION RAPSBERRY$9.00
Passion fruit cream, fresh raspberries, sweet dough
