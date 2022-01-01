Chili in Glover Park
Glover Park restaurants that serve chili
More about All About Burger
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.99
|Chili Cheese Fries W/ Bacon
|$7.99
|Chili Dog
|$6.99
More about Sprig and Sprout
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Sprig and Sprout
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|2 oz Sweet Chili
|$0.75
House Made Sweet Chili Sauce.
More about Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Breadsoda Bar, Deli and Billiards
2233 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Veggie Chili Side
|$3.95
Blend of pinto, Spanish black beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, sweet corn, carrots, bell peppers, onions, celery and potatoes, and portobello mushroom
|Chili Side
|$3.95
Ground beef, beans, onion, Chipotle and habanero peppers, tomato, pepper jack, sour cream, cilantro and crackers