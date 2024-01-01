Pies in Glover Park
Glover Park restaurants that serve pies
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Rocklands BBQ DC
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington
|Slice Of Pumpkin Pie
|$4.49
|Slice of Peach Pie
|$4.49
|Whole Apple Pie
|$24.99
More about Sprig and Sprout
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES
Sprig and Sprout
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
|$4.99
PUMPKIN season is back! 2 pumpkin pies with a vanilla buttercream filling from local bakery Lil Miss Whoopie.
|Oatmeal Whoopie Pie
|$4.99
Vanilla buttercream sandwiched between two yummy oatmeal pies. From local bakery "Little Miss Whoopie"!
|Coconut Chocolate Whoopie Pie
|$4.99
Coconut buttercream sandwiched between two yummy chocolate pies. From local bakery "Lil Miss Whoopie"!