Pies in Glover Park

Glover Park restaurants
Glover Park restaurants that serve pies

Rocklands BBQ DC image

 

Rocklands BBQ DC

2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slice Of Pumpkin Pie$4.49
Slice of Peach Pie$4.49
Whole Apple Pie$24.99
More about Rocklands BBQ DC
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Sprig and Sprout

2317 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (8736 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie$4.99
PUMPKIN season is back! 2 pumpkin pies with a vanilla buttercream filling from local bakery Lil Miss Whoopie.
Oatmeal Whoopie Pie$4.99
Vanilla buttercream sandwiched between two yummy oatmeal pies. From local bakery "Little Miss Whoopie"!
Coconut Chocolate Whoopie Pie$4.99
Coconut buttercream sandwiched between two yummy chocolate pies. From local bakery "Lil Miss Whoopie"!
More about Sprig and Sprout

Map

