Burritos in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
625A H Street NE, Washington
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.95
Grilled flour tortilla, soft-scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, roasted breakfast potatoes, and lime crema.
Little Miner Taco
1110 Congress St NE, Washington
|Birria de Res Burrito
|$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with slow braised beef, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
|Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito
|$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
|Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito
|$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion