Cheese fries in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.25
Ben's Original Chili Cheese Fries. There is nothing better. Get a generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous chili sauce and nacho cheese.
|Veggie/Vegan Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.25
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our vegan veggie chili sauce and cheese.
|Cheese Fries
|$6.25
A generous portion of golden fries, topped with delicious nacho cheese sauce.