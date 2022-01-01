Chicken sandwiches in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
1001 H St NE, Washington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.35
Homemade all white meat chicken salad on white or wheat bread or sub roll, served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.35
A crispy or grilled chicken breast served on a warm bun with your choice of condiments.
More about KitchenCray - DC
KitchenCray - DC
1301 H St. NE, Washington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken thighs tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Hot Honey sauce with lettuce, tomato, house made pickles on a brioche bun with cilantro aioli.