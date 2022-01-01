Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl H ST

1001 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.35
Homemade all white meat chicken salad on white or wheat bread or sub roll, served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Chicken Sandwich$8.35
A crispy or grilled chicken breast served on a warm bun with your choice of condiments.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl H ST
Item pic

 

KitchenCray - DC

1301 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken thighs tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Hot Honey sauce with lettuce, tomato, house made pickles on a brioche bun with cilantro aioli.
More about KitchenCray - DC
Pulled Barbecue Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

625A H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Barbecue Chicken Sandwich$10.90
Pulled barbecue chicken, supergreens slaw.
Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich$11.80
Chicken breast, bacon, tomato, romaine, black pepper mayo.
More about Farmbird

