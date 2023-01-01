Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Collard greens in
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
/
Washington
/
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
/
Collard Greens
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants that serve collard greens
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Po Boy Jim - H Street
709 H St NE, Washington
Avg 4
(2782 reviews)
Collard Greens
$5.00
More about Po Boy Jim - H Street
Smokin' Pig
1208 H St. NE, Washington
No reviews yet
Side Collard Green 8oz
$4.50
More about Smokin' Pig
