Collard greens in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants that serve collard greens

Po Boy Jim image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Po Boy Jim - H Street

709 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Collard Greens$5.00
More about Po Boy Jim - H Street
Smokin' Pig image

 

Smokin' Pig

1208 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Collard Green 8oz$4.50
More about Smokin' Pig

