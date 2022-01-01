Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Queen Vic

1206 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1402 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Thai Curry Shrimp Lo Mein$20.00
With cauliflower, bok choy & broccoli (spicy)
Toki Underground image

DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Toki Underground

1234 H St Ne, Washington

Avg 4.5 (6367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taipei Curry Chicken Ramen$18.00
Curry tonkotsu broth, fried chicken, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
Taipei Curry Chicken Ramen$15.00
Curry tonkotsu broth, fried chicken, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sticky Fingers Diner

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Seasonal Coconut Curry$17.00
Ginger-coconut curry with seasonal greens, chickpeas, tofu and squash.
Served with cilantro rice
