Curry in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants that serve curry
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Red Thai Curry Shrimp Lo Mein
|$20.00
With cauliflower, bok choy & broccoli (spicy)
DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Toki Underground
1234 H St Ne, Washington
|Taipei Curry Chicken Ramen
|$18.00
Curry tonkotsu broth, fried chicken, greens, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
