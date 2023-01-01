Curry chicken in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
KitchenCray - DC
1301 H St. NE, Washington
|Curried Chicken Mash Brocolli
|$34.00
DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Toki Underground - 1234 H ST NE
1234 H St Ne, Washington
|Taipei Curry Chicken Ramen
|$15.00
Curry tonkotsu broth, fried chicken, kale, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
Allergies: wheat, garlic, onion, sesame, msg, chili, soy, fish powder, mushroom