Curry chicken in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants that serve curry chicken

KitchenCray - DC image

 

KitchenCray - DC

1301 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curried Chicken Mash Brocolli$34.00
More about KitchenCray - DC
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Toki Underground - 1234 H ST NE

1234 H St Ne, Washington

Avg 4.5 (6367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taipei Curry Chicken Ramen$15.00
Curry tonkotsu broth, fried chicken, kale, soft poached egg, pickled ginger, scallions
Allergies: wheat, garlic, onion, sesame, msg, chili, soy, fish powder, mushroom
More about Toki Underground - 1234 H ST NE

