Grits in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants
Toast

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast restaurants that serve grits

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

Po Boy Jim - H Street

709 H St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (2782 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp and Grits$25.00
Shrimp tossed in our secret sauce filled with spices and cream topped over our cheese grits.
Cheesy Grits$5.00
Homemade grits sautéed with cheddar cheese
More about Po Boy Jim - H Street
KitchenCray - DC

1301 H St. NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grits$6.00
Catfish & Grits$35.00
Deep fried catfish with jumbo lump crab meat topped with creamy cheddar grits with Old Bay aioli & garlic cream sauce
Shrimp and Grits$24.00
Six jumbo prawns over creamy cheddar grits topped with Cajun turkey sausage and roasted garlic cream sauce.
More about KitchenCray - DC

