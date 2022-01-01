Grits in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
More about Po Boy Jim - H Street
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
Po Boy Jim - H Street
709 H St NE, Washington
|Shrimp and Grits
|$25.00
Shrimp tossed in our secret sauce filled with spices and cream topped over our cheese grits.
|Cheesy Grits
|$5.00
Homemade grits sautéed with cheddar cheese
More about KitchenCray - DC
KitchenCray - DC
1301 H St. NE, Washington
|Grits
|$6.00
|Catfish & Grits
|$35.00
Deep fried catfish with jumbo lump crab meat topped with creamy cheddar grits with Old Bay aioli & garlic cream sauce
|Shrimp and Grits
|$24.00
Six jumbo prawns over creamy cheddar grits topped with Cajun turkey sausage and roasted garlic cream sauce.