Pork belly in H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Queen Vic - 1206 H Street NE
1206 H Street NE, Washington
|Roast Duck with Pork Belly Braised Kale
|$25.00
Slow roasted half duck served with pork belly braised kale & mashed potatoes. Topped with maple red wine duck jus
|Pork Belly Poutine (Entree)
|$20.00
With Curds & Gravy
|Single Pork Belly & Cheese Burger
|$15.00
Aged cheddar & pork belly on a house made brioche bun
DUMPLINGS • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Toki Underground - 1234 H ST NE
1234 H St Ne, Washington
|Side Smoked Pork Belly
|$6.00
berkshire pork belly rubbed in our house sansho-salt cure.
Allergies: cinnamon, anise, sangho pepper, sugar
|Pork Belly Mazeman
|$17.00
smoked pork belly, brothless noodles tossed in a sweet soy sauce served with scallions, fried shallots, soft egg and pickles
Allergies: wheat, garlic, onion, sesame, msg, soy
|Pork Belly Steam Bun (2pc)
|$10.00
Crispy pork belly, mustard mayo, kimchi, cucumbers, and 2 buns
Allergies: wheat, garlic, onion, sesame, msg, chili, soy