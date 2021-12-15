Ivy City restaurants you'll love

Ivy City restaurants
Toast

Must-try Ivy City restaurants

Root & Sprig image

 

Root & Sprig

7115 13th Pl NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Pork$8.50
Pork loin, pickled red onion, arugula, red cabbage, green goodness, spicy aioli, on toasted ciabatta
Chicken Goodness$10.00
Grilled chicken, green goodness, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, white cheddar, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, on toasted ciabatta
The Southern Border$7.50
Chicken, avocado, romaine, pickled red onion, tortilla crisps, green goodness dressing (Gluten Free)
Atlas Brew Works image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Atlas Brew Works

2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102, Washington

Avg 4.8 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blood Orange Gose 6pk$10.00
Light bodied and effervescent; slightly sour and a touch saline; sweet orange aromas up front followed by faint notes of berry. Atlas’ Blood Orange Gose makes for a beautifully refreshing summer beer. Just enough sourness to quench your thirst on a DC hot summer day. The salinity will keep you coming back for more while the low ABV makes sure you don’t regret it in the morning.
Dance of Days 6pk$10.00
Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with beautiful and bright Citra and Mosaic hops. We add wheat malt to the grain bill of the Pale Ale to give the beer a robust body and silk mouth feel that perfectly compliments the floral and citrus flavors from two of our favorite hops. Named in homage to the DC punk scene, this well balanced Pale Ale has hop flavor and aroma for days
Ponzi 6pk$10.00
A West Coast IPA hopped with criminal disregard. Featuring generous additions of Cascade, Chinook, Centential, Mandarina and Ahtamun hops, followed by hints of Munich malt, Ponzi’s aroma writes checks that its flavor cashes. If it seems too good to be true, you’re probably drinking Ponzi.
Gravitas image

 

Gravitas

1401 Okie Street, NE, Washington

Avg 4.2 (464 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Endive and Radicchio Salad (serves 2)$22.00
Blue Cheese, Fall Apples, Walnuts, Grapefruit, Dates, Mustard Vinaigrette
Crispy Duck Confit Leg (serves 1)$33.00
Pommes Puree, Wilted Mustard Greens, Cherry Jus
Braised Beef Short Rib (serves 1)$36.00
Wilted Greens, Mushroom Parmesan Cream, Glazed Salsify, Natural Jus.
della barba pizza image

 

della barba pizza

1369 new york avenue, ne, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini - Detroit (6")$10.25
Detroit for One.
Detroit (14")$29.00
Detroit "Motor City Square" with Caramelized Brick Cheese & Two Racing Stripes of Sauce.
Whole Pie Toppings Only.
Serves 8.
Chicago Deep Dish (13")$38.00
This Jersey Boy is not afraid of Deep Dish.
Whole Pie Toppings Only.
Serves 8.
Kick Axe/THRōW Social image

 

Kick Axe/THRōW Social

1401 Okie ST NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Liquid Lullaby$13.00
Fords Gin, Lavender Syrup, Lemon, Club
Cucumber Twist$10.00
Prairie Organic Cucumber Vodka, Tonic, Fresh Lime, Dash of Simple Syrup
Fresh AF Margarita$13.00
Jose Cuervo, Fresh lime juice, Cane sugar syrup
One Eight Distilling - image

 

One Eight Distilling -

1135 Okie Street NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Untitled Whiskey No. 9$99.99
Gold Medal
2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Untitled Whiskey No. 9 is an eleven-year-old wheated bourbon blended and finished for 2 of those years in Limousin French oak Calvados casks; we named 'Luc.'
There's something fruity about this bourbon, which has the character of a Speyside Scotch. Months in Calvados casks impart a dry minerality with toasted oak and crisp apple notes.
43% alc. by vol
District Made Bottled In Bond Rye Whiskey 2022$69.99
***LOW STOCK***
The nose of this whiskey is like a nostalgic candy shop, filled with the smell of gummi orange slices and root beer barrels. Upon the first sip, the sweetness of the nose continues but is brightened by the essence of after-dinner mints and black licorice, followed by the nutty flavors of marzipan and Almond Joy. The finish is long and robust with chicory coffee, pipe tobacco, and gingerbread notes.
Bottled 12.15.21
6 Years 189 Days
100 Proof
57% rye, 15% corn, 28% rye malt
Untitled Whiskey No. 17$99.99
***LOW STOCK***
"…A whiskey that is quite wine-forward yet still retains the spice, sweetness, and sizeable body of the underlying spirit." - Drew Beard, Drinkhacker
Untitled Whiskey No. 17 is an adventurous and unique blend of 10-year-old wheated bourbon finished in rum, Calvados, and Cognac casks, with 14-year-old high-rye bourbon, finished in an Amontillado sherry butt.
This whiskey has a nose reminiscent of the classic Manhattan cocktail with notes of maraschino cherry and savory, bitter herbs typical of vermouths, such as wormwood and rosemary. The first taste evokes hints of strawberry-rhubarb tart before layering earthy notes of dark chocolate orange and finishing with pear poached in red wine.
57.9% alc. by vol
Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza image

 

Atlas Brew Works Half Street Brewery & Andy's Pizza

1201 Half Street SE suite 120, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Sausage and Pepper$24.00
red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, green bell pepper, Italian sausage
Whole 8 Makes A Pie$26.00
You know what you like! Choose eight slice options from our traditional house pies.
Whole Cheese$20.00
red sauce, mozzarella
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)$9.00
served with homemade fire roasted tomato salsa.
Jambon Beurre Sandwich$16.00
*One of Chef Matt Baker's Favorites* Classic French Ham & Cheese on Baguette with Butter and Cornichons.
Chef's Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.
City Winery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

City Winery

1350 OKIE ST NE, Washington

Avg 3.5 (815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Herb-Seasoned House Fries$8.00
Seasoned with parsley, rosemary, and thyme.
Ivy City Wings$12.00
Wine marinated / Garlic Hot Honey Sauce / Miso Buttermilk
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
creamy caesar, house-made crouton, shaved parmesan, baby kale, marinated cherry tomatoes
