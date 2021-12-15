Ivy City bars & lounges you'll love
Root & Sprig
7115 13th Pl NW, Washington
|Spicy Pork
|$8.50
Pork loin, pickled red onion, arugula, red cabbage, green goodness, spicy aioli, on toasted ciabatta
|Chicken Goodness
|$10.00
Grilled chicken, green goodness, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, white cheddar, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, on toasted ciabatta
|The Southern Border
|$7.50
Chicken, avocado, romaine, pickled red onion, tortilla crisps, green goodness dressing (Gluten Free)
Kick Axe/THRōW Social
1401 Okie ST NE, Washington
|Liquid Lullaby
|$13.00
Fords Gin, Lavender Syrup, Lemon, Club
|Cucumber Twist
|$10.00
Prairie Organic Cucumber Vodka, Tonic, Fresh Lime, Dash of Simple Syrup
|Fresh AF Margarita
|$13.00
Jose Cuervo, Fresh lime juice, Cane sugar syrup
One Eight Distilling -
1135 Okie Street NE, Washington
|Untitled Whiskey No. 9
|$99.99
Gold Medal
2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Untitled Whiskey No. 9 is an eleven-year-old wheated bourbon blended and finished for 2 of those years in Limousin French oak Calvados casks; we named 'Luc.'
There's something fruity about this bourbon, which has the character of a Speyside Scotch. Months in Calvados casks impart a dry minerality with toasted oak and crisp apple notes.
43% alc. by vol
|District Made Bottled In Bond Rye Whiskey 2022
|$69.99
***LOW STOCK***
The nose of this whiskey is like a nostalgic candy shop, filled with the smell of gummi orange slices and root beer barrels. Upon the first sip, the sweetness of the nose continues but is brightened by the essence of after-dinner mints and black licorice, followed by the nutty flavors of marzipan and Almond Joy. The finish is long and robust with chicory coffee, pipe tobacco, and gingerbread notes.
Bottled 12.15.21
6 Years 189 Days
100 Proof
57% rye, 15% corn, 28% rye malt
|Untitled Whiskey No. 17
|$99.99
***LOW STOCK***
"…A whiskey that is quite wine-forward yet still retains the spice, sweetness, and sizeable body of the underlying spirit." - Drew Beard, Drinkhacker
Untitled Whiskey No. 17 is an adventurous and unique blend of 10-year-old wheated bourbon finished in rum, Calvados, and Cognac casks, with 14-year-old high-rye bourbon, finished in an Amontillado sherry butt.
This whiskey has a nose reminiscent of the classic Manhattan cocktail with notes of maraschino cherry and savory, bitter herbs typical of vermouths, such as wormwood and rosemary. The first taste evokes hints of strawberry-rhubarb tart before layering earthy notes of dark chocolate orange and finishing with pear poached in red wine.
57.9% alc. by vol
City Winery
1350 OKIE ST NE, Washington
|Herb-Seasoned House Fries
|$8.00
Seasoned with parsley, rosemary, and thyme.
|Ivy City Wings
|$12.00
Wine marinated / Garlic Hot Honey Sauce / Miso Buttermilk
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$13.00
creamy caesar, house-made crouton, shaved parmesan, baby kale, marinated cherry tomatoes