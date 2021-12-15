Ivy City bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Ivy City restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Ivy City

Root & Sprig image

 

Root & Sprig

7115 13th Pl NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy Pork$8.50
Pork loin, pickled red onion, arugula, red cabbage, green goodness, spicy aioli, on toasted ciabatta
Chicken Goodness$10.00
Grilled chicken, green goodness, roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, white cheddar, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, on toasted ciabatta
The Southern Border$7.50
Chicken, avocado, romaine, pickled red onion, tortilla crisps, green goodness dressing (Gluten Free)
More about Root & Sprig
Kick Axe/THRōW Social image

 

Kick Axe/THRōW Social

1401 Okie ST NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Liquid Lullaby$13.00
Fords Gin, Lavender Syrup, Lemon, Club
Cucumber Twist$10.00
Prairie Organic Cucumber Vodka, Tonic, Fresh Lime, Dash of Simple Syrup
Fresh AF Margarita$13.00
Jose Cuervo, Fresh lime juice, Cane sugar syrup
More about Kick Axe/THRōW Social
One Eight Distilling - image

 

One Eight Distilling -

1135 Okie Street NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Untitled Whiskey No. 9$99.99
Gold Medal
2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Untitled Whiskey No. 9 is an eleven-year-old wheated bourbon blended and finished for 2 of those years in Limousin French oak Calvados casks; we named 'Luc.'
There's something fruity about this bourbon, which has the character of a Speyside Scotch. Months in Calvados casks impart a dry minerality with toasted oak and crisp apple notes.
43% alc. by vol
District Made Bottled In Bond Rye Whiskey 2022$69.99
***LOW STOCK***
The nose of this whiskey is like a nostalgic candy shop, filled with the smell of gummi orange slices and root beer barrels. Upon the first sip, the sweetness of the nose continues but is brightened by the essence of after-dinner mints and black licorice, followed by the nutty flavors of marzipan and Almond Joy. The finish is long and robust with chicory coffee, pipe tobacco, and gingerbread notes.
Bottled 12.15.21
6 Years 189 Days
100 Proof
57% rye, 15% corn, 28% rye malt
Untitled Whiskey No. 17$99.99
***LOW STOCK***
"…A whiskey that is quite wine-forward yet still retains the spice, sweetness, and sizeable body of the underlying spirit." - Drew Beard, Drinkhacker
Untitled Whiskey No. 17 is an adventurous and unique blend of 10-year-old wheated bourbon finished in rum, Calvados, and Cognac casks, with 14-year-old high-rye bourbon, finished in an Amontillado sherry butt.
This whiskey has a nose reminiscent of the classic Manhattan cocktail with notes of maraschino cherry and savory, bitter herbs typical of vermouths, such as wormwood and rosemary. The first taste evokes hints of strawberry-rhubarb tart before layering earthy notes of dark chocolate orange and finishing with pear poached in red wine.
57.9% alc. by vol
More about One Eight Distilling -
City Winery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

City Winery

1350 OKIE ST NE, Washington

Avg 3.5 (815 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Herb-Seasoned House Fries$8.00
Seasoned with parsley, rosemary, and thyme.
Ivy City Wings$12.00
Wine marinated / Garlic Hot Honey Sauce / Miso Buttermilk
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
creamy caesar, house-made crouton, shaved parmesan, baby kale, marinated cherry tomatoes
More about City Winery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ivy City

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Ivy City to explore

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Columbia Heights

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Glover Park

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston