Ivy City bars & lounges you'll love

"…A whiskey that is quite wine-forward yet still retains the spice, sweetness, and sizeable body of the underlying spirit." - Drew Beard, Drinkhacker

Untitled Whiskey No. 17 is an adventurous and unique blend of 10-year-old wheated bourbon finished in rum, Calvados, and Cognac casks, with 14-year-old high-rye bourbon, finished in an Amontillado sherry butt.

This whiskey has a nose reminiscent of the classic Manhattan cocktail with notes of maraschino cherry and savory, bitter herbs typical of vermouths, such as wormwood and rosemary. The first taste evokes hints of strawberry-rhubarb tart before layering earthy notes of dark chocolate orange and finishing with pear poached in red wine.

57.9% alc. by vol

