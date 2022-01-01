Chili in
Logan Circle
/
Washington
/
Logan Circle
/
Chili
Logan Circle restaurants that serve chili
Pappe
1317 14th St NW, Washington
Avg 4.5
(3479 reviews)
Green Chili Naan
$4.50
More about Pappe
TAPAS
Estadio
1520 14th St NW, Washington
Avg 4.3
(3131 reviews)
Sautéed Shrimp, Garlic, Parsley, Red Chili & Lemon
$18.00
The classic tapa ~ shrimp, garlic, olive oil, lemon, red chile; with homemade bread on the side
More about Estadio
Browse other tasty dishes in Logan Circle
Croissants
More near Logan Circle to explore
Navy Yard
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Columbia Heights
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Tenleytown
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Van Ness/Forest Hills
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Penn Quarter
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(75 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston