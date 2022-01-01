Mount Pleasant restaurants you'll love

Toast

Mount Pleasant's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Mount Pleasant restaurants

Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Adobo$18.00
braised chicken thighs in soy sauce, vinegar, black peppercorns, garlic & bay leaves, served with potatoes, bok choy & a side of jasmine rice
Pancit Bihon$15.00
thin rice noodles sautéed with carrot, celery, onion, garlic, snow peas, cabbage, green beans & soy sauce
Eggplant Adobo with Coconut Milk$16.00
fried eggplant in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with roasted baby potatoes and a side of jasmine rice
More about Purple Patch
Taqueria Nacional image

TACOS

Taqueria Nacional

3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips and Salsa$3.50
Our salsa is hand chopped from fresh vegetables, a little spicy, and delicious!
Signature Taco$4.50
Our tacos come with chopped onion, fresh cilantro, and pico de gallo unless otherwise requested. Fish tacos come with shredded cabbage and creamy red salsa.
Taco$3.75
Our tacos come with chopped onion, fresh cilantro, and pico de gallo unless otherwise requested. We include shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and salsa with all taco orders
More about Taqueria Nacional
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Martha Dear

3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheese$16.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with mozzarella, tomato, basil. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian (unless you add toppings).
Hot Dip$2.00
Calabrian chili dip made here. Perfect to spice up a slice or dip your crust in. 2 ounces
'Nduja + Peppers$22.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, mozzarella, onions, peppers, and 'nduja sausage. Finished with basil. Contains gluten, dairy, and pork. Eats a little spicy!
More about Martha Dear
