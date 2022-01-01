Mount Pleasant restaurants you'll love
Mount Pleasant's top cuisines
Must-try Mount Pleasant restaurants
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Chicken Adobo
|$18.00
braised chicken thighs in soy sauce, vinegar, black peppercorns, garlic & bay leaves, served with potatoes, bok choy & a side of jasmine rice
|Pancit Bihon
|$15.00
thin rice noodles sautéed with carrot, celery, onion, garlic, snow peas, cabbage, green beans & soy sauce
|Eggplant Adobo with Coconut Milk
|$16.00
fried eggplant in vegetarian adobo sauce with coconut milk, soy sauce, vinegar & toasted garlic, served with roasted baby potatoes and a side of jasmine rice
TACOS
Taqueria Nacional
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.50
Our salsa is hand chopped from fresh vegetables, a little spicy, and delicious!
|Signature Taco
|$4.50
Our tacos come with chopped onion, fresh cilantro, and pico de gallo unless otherwise requested. Fish tacos come with shredded cabbage and creamy red salsa.
|Taco
|$3.75
Our tacos come with chopped onion, fresh cilantro, and pico de gallo unless otherwise requested. We include shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and salsa with all taco orders
PIZZA
Martha Dear
3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese
|$16.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with mozzarella, tomato, basil. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian (unless you add toppings).
|Hot Dip
|$2.00
Calabrian chili dip made here. Perfect to spice up a slice or dip your crust in. 2 ounces
|'Nduja + Peppers
|$22.00
A 12" sourdough pizza with tomato, mozzarella, onions, peppers, and 'nduja sausage. Finished with basil. Contains gluten, dairy, and pork. Eats a little spicy!