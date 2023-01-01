Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Mount Pleasant

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve cheesecake

Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ube Cheesecake$10.00
sweet purple yam cheesecake with a nilla wafers & coconut crust
More about Purple Patch
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Martha Dear

3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Baklava Cheesecake$10.00
This is a mashup of pistachio baklava and creamy New York style cheesecake. Phyllo covered cheesecake and baklava filling finished with sweet syrup. Enough for two. Contains gluten, nuts, and dairy.
More about Martha Dear

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Fried Rice

Cake

Pudding

Curry

Pies

Papaya Salad

Leche Cake

Flan

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Adams Morgan

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Van Ness/Forest Hills

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston