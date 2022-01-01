Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve curry

Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Curry Chicken$18.00
braised chicken in coconut milk curry with onions, ginger, carrots, chili peppers & patis (fish sauce); served with a side of jasmine rice
More about Purple Patch
Item pic

 

Beau Thai Mt Pleasant - Washington

3162 Mt Pleasant St, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Curry$15.00
House made green curry sauce with Thai eggplant & bamboo shoots
Yellow Curry$15.00
A mild curry made with curry spices, coconut milk potatoes & red onions (Vegan with choice of Tofu or Mixed Vegetables)
Red Curry Duck$16.00
Marinated duck in our house made red curry sauce with grapes, pineapple & tomatoes
More about Beau Thai Mt Pleasant - Washington

