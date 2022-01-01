Curry in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve curry
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Coconut Curry Chicken
|$18.00
braised chicken in coconut milk curry with onions, ginger, carrots, chili peppers & patis (fish sauce); served with a side of jasmine rice
Beau Thai Mt Pleasant - Washington
3162 Mt Pleasant St, Washington
|Green Curry
|$15.00
House made green curry sauce with Thai eggplant & bamboo shoots
|Yellow Curry
|$15.00
A mild curry made with curry spices, coconut milk potatoes & red onions (Vegan with choice of Tofu or Mixed Vegetables)
|Red Curry Duck
|$16.00
Marinated duck in our house made red curry sauce with grapes, pineapple & tomatoes