Flan in
Mount Pleasant
/
Washington
/
Mount Pleasant
/
Flan
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve flan
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
Avg 4.6
(7910 reviews)
Leche Flan
$7.00
Sweet caramel custard
More about Purple Patch
TACOS
Taqueria Nacional
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington
Avg 4.4
(291 reviews)
Flan
$4.50
This classic confection is the perfect end to any Mexican meal.
More about Taqueria Nacional
