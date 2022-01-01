Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve flan

Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Leche Flan$7.00
Sweet caramel custard
More about Purple Patch
Item pic

TACOS

Taqueria Nacional

3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$4.50
This classic confection is the perfect end to any Mexican meal.
More about Taqueria Nacional

