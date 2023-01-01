Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Leche cake in
Mount Pleasant
/
Washington
/
Mount Pleasant
/
Leche Cake
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve leche cake
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
Avg 4.6
(7910 reviews)
Tres Leches Cake
$7.00
More about Purple Patch
TACOS
Taqueria Nacional
3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington
Avg 4.4
(291 reviews)
Tres Leches Cake
$6.00
Made in house. This dessert has a cult following...
More about Taqueria Nacional
Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant
Fried Rice
Pork Belly
Chili
Bread Pudding
Cheesecake
Tomato Salad
Papaya Salad
Flan
More near Mount Pleasant to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Adams Morgan
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Tenleytown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Woodley Park
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Petworth
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
Van Ness/Forest Hills
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(475 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(454 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2307 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(381 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(365 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston