Pies in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve pies
Purple Patch
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington
|Ube Pie Slice
|$9.00
sweet purple yam pie with graham cracker crust
Martha Dear
3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington
|Biftekia + Lemony Potato Pie
|$25.00
This 12" sourdough white pizza is a pay on a classic taverna dish, biftekia (Greek beef pattie) + lemon potaotes. The pizza has garlic, basil, mozzarella, kefalotyri, biftekia, crispy lemony potatoes, fresh greens, and parmesan. Contains gluten, beef, dairy, egg, lemon.
|Pastitsio Pie
|$26.00
A 12" sourdough red pizza with beef + pork ragu, kefalograviera, bucatini, béchamel. Contains gluten, red meat, pork, and dairy.
This pizza is a play on pastitsio, which is a Greek baked pasta dish with ground meat and béchamel sauce.
|Ramp Pie
|$22.00
A 12" sourdough white pizza with mozzarella, garlic, ramp greens, ramp crema, breadcrumbs, and parmesan. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian.