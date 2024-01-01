Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Mount Pleasant

Go
Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve pies

Purple Patch image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Patch

3155 Mt Pleasant St NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (7910 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ube Pie Slice$9.00
sweet purple yam pie with graham cracker crust
More about Purple Patch
Item pic

PIZZA

Martha Dear

3110 Mt Pleasant Street NW Basement, Washington

Avg 4 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Biftekia + Lemony Potato Pie$25.00
This 12" sourdough white pizza is a pay on a classic taverna dish, biftekia (Greek beef pattie) + lemon potaotes. The pizza has garlic, basil, mozzarella, kefalotyri, biftekia, crispy lemony potatoes, fresh greens, and parmesan. Contains gluten, beef, dairy, egg, lemon.
Pastitsio Pie$26.00
A 12" sourdough red pizza with beef + pork ragu, kefalograviera, bucatini, béchamel. Contains gluten, red meat, pork, and dairy.
This pizza is a play on pastitsio, which is a Greek baked pasta dish with ground meat and béchamel sauce.
Ramp Pie$22.00
A 12" sourdough white pizza with mozzarella, garlic, ramp greens, ramp crema, breadcrumbs, and parmesan. Contains gluten and dairy; vegetarian.
More about Martha Dear

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Pleasant

Pork Belly

Curry

Pudding

Papaya Salad

Chili

Tomato Salad

Cake

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Mount Pleasant to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Tenleytown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Adams Morgan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Woodley Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Petworth

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Van Ness/Forest Hills

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (499 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2434 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (418 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston